For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Mostly clear. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls Thursday. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
