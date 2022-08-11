This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Chippewa Falls area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 56% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Aug. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
