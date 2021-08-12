Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chippewa Falls folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Aug. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
