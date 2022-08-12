Aug. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: A few showers early with overcast skies late. Low 58F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Chippewa Falls folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.