For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Chippewa Falls area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Chippewa Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Today…
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippew…
Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
This evening in Chippewa Falls: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially before midnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We'l…
Trees and other debris could be seen flung through the air as a tornado touched down near Sycamore in Illinois on August 9.
Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. …
The Chippewa Falls area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
This evening in Chippewa Falls: Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainf…