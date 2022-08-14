Aug. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening in Chippewa Falls: Mostly clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Chippewa Falls area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.