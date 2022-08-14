This evening in Chippewa Falls: Mostly clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Chippewa Falls area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
