Aug. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.