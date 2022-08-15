 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Considerable cloudiness. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls Tuesday. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.

