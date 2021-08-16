This evening in Chippewa Falls: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 …
Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. …
Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Trees and other debris could be seen flung through the air as a tornado touched down near Sycamore in Illinois on August 9.
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippew…
The Chippewa Falls area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
- Updated
The center of the storm may pass north of where the earthquake struck Haiti, but there will still be impacts that can hamper aid and rescue efforts.
Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds lig…