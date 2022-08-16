For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: A few clouds from time to time. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Chippewa Falls area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Aug. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
