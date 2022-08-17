Aug. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Chippewa Falls. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 53% chance of rain. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.