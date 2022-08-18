For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Chippewa Falls area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 47% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Aug. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
