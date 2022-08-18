 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Chippewa Falls area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 47% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.

Local Weather

