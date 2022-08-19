This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Chippewa Falls. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 45% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Chippewa Falls will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 6…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Chippewa Falls community. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecast…
Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temp…
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Considerable cloudiness. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippew…
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It…
Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy …
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: A few clouds from time to time. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Chippewa Falls are…
Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Temperatures will be warm T…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Par…
This evening in Chippewa Falls: Mostly clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Chippewa Falls area can expect a ver…