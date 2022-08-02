 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aug. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening in Chippewa Falls: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls Wednesday. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News