Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 49F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chippewa Falls folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Aug. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. We will see clear s…
It will be a warm day in Chippewa Falls. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Clear. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 …
This evening in Chippewa Falls: Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls fo…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
The Chippewa Falls area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Toda…
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy during the evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Potential for severe…
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.
- Updated
The center of the storm may pass north of where the earthquake struck Haiti, but there will still be impacts that can hamper aid and rescue efforts.