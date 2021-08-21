Aug. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 49F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chippewa Falls folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.