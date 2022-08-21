This evening in Chippewa Falls: Mostly clear. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Aug. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
