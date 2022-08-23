Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
