Aug. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's temperature in Chippewa Falls will be warm. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.