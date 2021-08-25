Aug. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Mainly clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chippewa Falls folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.