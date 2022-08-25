 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening in Chippewa Falls: Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chippewa Falls will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

