Aug. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 63F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Chippewa Falls community. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 75% chance of precipitation. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast.