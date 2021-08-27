This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. There is a fairly high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
