Aug. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening in Chippewa Falls: Thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Chippewa Falls. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 48% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.