 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aug. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Aug. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Chippewa Falls: Thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Chippewa Falls. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 48% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News