This evening in Chippewa Falls: Thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Chippewa Falls. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 48% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Aug. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Chippewa Falls area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degre…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
It will be a warm day in Chippewa Falls. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Today's f…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Chippewa Falls community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. Today's for…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Chippewa Falls. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Th…
Chippewa Falls will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. I…
Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. …
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5…
Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Potential for heavy rain…