Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
