Aug. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Clear. Low around 55F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chippewa Falls folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.