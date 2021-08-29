This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Clear. Low around 55F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chippewa Falls folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
