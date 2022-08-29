This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: A mostly clear sky. Low 58F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Chippewa Falls community. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
