For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls Wednesday. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
