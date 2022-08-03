 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.

