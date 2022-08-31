Aug. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Clear. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls Thursday. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.