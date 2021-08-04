For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Chippewa Falls. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Mainly clear. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared f…
This evening in Chippewa Falls: Mostly clear skies. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in…
This evening in Chippewa Falls: Clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in th…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Chippewa Falls. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. T…
Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will see a…
It will be a warm day in Chippewa Falls. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. Expe…
Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Ch…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Thunderstorms, some strong in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Storms may pro…