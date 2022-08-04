Aug. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls Friday. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.