Aug. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Friday, Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.