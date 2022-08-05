Aug. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Saturday, there is a 50% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. There is a moderately high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.