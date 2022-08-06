Aug. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 65F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Chippewa Falls area. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.