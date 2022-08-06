Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 65F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Chippewa Falls area. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Aug. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
Dry Friday across the state, but rain is likely Saturday and Sunday and the chance for damaging wind, hail, and flooding is coming back. Get all the details in our weekend forecast.
Severe storms are possible in northern Wisconsin today with a warm front. As a cold front moves in Wednesday, severe storms will also be possible in southern Wisconsin. Full details on both threats here.
Only good things to say about the weather today! Not quite as nice Friday. Find out how temperatures will change and when rain chances will return in our updated forecast.
Cold front for all of Wisconsin today, but the widespread rain will be limited to the southern part of the state. Severe storms can't be ruled out. The latest on the timing and hazards here.
Dry conditions expected today. Showers and storms will attempt a comeback Tuesday though with a warm front. Find out when and where rain is most likely in our latest forecast.
