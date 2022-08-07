This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Periods of rain. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Chippewa Falls area. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 38% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
