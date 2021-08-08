This evening in Chippewa Falls: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially before midnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Mainly clear. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared f…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Chippewa Falls community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. Today's for…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will see a…
This evening in Chippewa Falls: Mostly clear skies. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in…
It will be a warm day in Chippewa Falls. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. Expe…
Chippewa Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Today…
This evening in Chippewa Falls: Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainf…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Chippewa Falls. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. T…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Chippewa Falls community. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low…