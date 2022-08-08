Aug. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Chippewa Falls area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.