This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Chippewa Falls area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
Dry Friday across the state, but rain is likely Saturday and Sunday and the chance for damaging wind, hail, and flooding is coming back. Get all the details in our weekend forecast.
Severe storms are possible in northern Wisconsin today with a warm front. As a cold front moves in Wednesday, severe storms will also be possible in southern Wisconsin. Full details on both threats here.
Only good things to say about the weather today! Not quite as nice Friday. Find out how temperatures will change and when rain chances will return in our updated forecast.
Cold front for all of Wisconsin today, but the widespread rain will be limited to the southern part of the state. Severe storms can't be ruled out. The latest on the timing and hazards here.
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.
