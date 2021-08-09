This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls Tuesday. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 39% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
