Aug. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest.