Dec. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Chippewa Falls residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 6 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph.