Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Cloudy with snow. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Dec. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
Rain and snow will be moving across southern and central Wisconsin later today and into Saturday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect across the area.
