Dec. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Chippewa Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.

