Dec. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 27F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls tomorrow. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.

