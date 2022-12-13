Dec. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Rain...mixing with snow late. Windy at times early. Low 33F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible. It will be a cold day in Chippewa Falls Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 90% chance of precipitation. Chippewa Falls could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the east. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 6:00 PM CST until WED 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.