Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Rain...mixing with snow late. Windy at times early. Low 33F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible. It will be a cold day in Chippewa Falls Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 90% chance of precipitation. Chippewa Falls could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the east. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 6:00 PM CST until WED 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Dec. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
