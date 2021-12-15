Dec. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Windy...thunderstorms likely during the evening, with occasional showers overnight. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 26F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 14 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Warning from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.