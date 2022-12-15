Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 27F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . 21 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
