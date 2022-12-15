 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 27F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . 21 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

