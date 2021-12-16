This evening in Chippewa Falls: Generally fair. Low 11F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Dec. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls
