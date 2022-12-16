Dec. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at . 11 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.