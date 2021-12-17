Dec. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy skies. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . A 9-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.