Dec. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Chippewa Falls

For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy. Low 12F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 0 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.

